No was not an answer for these history makers

“Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn.” The most famous last line in the history of the movies almost never made it. Rhett Butler’s dismissal of Scarlett O’Hara in Gone with the Wind would have remained in an obscure manuscript if its author Margaret Mitchell took no for an answer. Her book was rejected, not once, not twice but a whopping 38 times before the Macmillan Company finally saw some merit in the story and published it in 1936.

The book, of course, went on to win the Pulitzer in 1937 before the movie adaptation cleaned up at the 1940 Oscars winning eight awards. Then there is Van Gogh. The painter died penniless and virtually unknown at the age of 37 in 1890. Exactly 100 years later a Japanese businessman paid an incredible $82,500,000 (yes that is eighty-two million dollars and change) for his Portrait of Dr Gachet. The rest of his works, whenever they do come up for auction, regularly exchange hands for millions of dollars.

While there might be extreme examples of rejections that worked wonders, history is replete with examples of books, music and art that have been so different, so unique and so out there as to challenge the conventional wisdom of the times. These writers, artists, musicians and auteurs defy accepted norms and therefore have to struggle harder to give birth to their passion projects.

Not anymore, &Privé HD, the channel that strives to provide its viewers with the other side of cinema has launched 'The Black List'. Movies screened under this property are all scripts that were initially rejected for one reason or another and yet went to create cinematic history. These are the stories that many did not wish told. These were all part of Hollywood’s infamous blacklist. Yet, these are the stories that created enduring movie moments.

Some of the movies that the channel will screen are:

Jackie, a 2016 biographical drama film that stars Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy tells the story of her life after the 1963 assassination of her husband John F. Kennedy. Scriptwriter Noah Oppenheim had to wait for six years before his script which was on The Black List became an acclaimed biographical drama film. The film won both at the box office and picked up numerous awards including the Critics Choice award for Natalie Portman. It also picked up three Oscar nominations.

Prisoners: The wait for scriptwriter Aaron Guzikowski was also six long years. He started the script in 2007 while still working at an ad agency. It featured on The Black List in 2009 and finally released, after numerous problems, in 2013. It picked up the Academy Award for Best Cinematography in 2014 along with a whole host of other awards and nominations.

Nebraska writer Bob Nelson had to wait more than 10 years before seeing his manuscript up on the large screen. The movie was featured in the 2005 Black List and eventually released in 2013. Nelson was nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars. A rare case of a first script getting nominated for the prestigious award.

The process for writer Eric Singer began 15 years before American Hustle was released in 2013. It was featured in the Black List of 2010. The movie went on to pick up ten nominations at the 86th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor (Bale), Best Actress (Adams), Best Supporting Actor (Cooper), and Best Supporting Actress (Lawrence). It received three BAFTA Awards, three Golden Globe Awards including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Other movies that will be screened as part of the property are - Peacock, Transcendence, A Mighty Heart, Prisoners, Up In the Air, Things we lost in the fire, Demolition, Fathers and Daughters, Arrival, Hell or High Water, The Wolf of Wall Street, Foxcatcher, The Social Network, Seven Pounds and Ides of March to name just a few.

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 18:24 PM