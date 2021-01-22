No Time to Die release delayed again; Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond to now open on 8 October

No Time to Die was originally scheduled to bow out in April last year but the release was pushed to November and then to April 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the theatrical business.

The release of Daniel Craig-starrer 25th James Bond movie No Time to Die has been delayed until 8 October, the makers have announced.

The film, which marks Craig's fifth and final outing as the iconic British spy, was earlier scheduled to release on 2 April.

The announcement was made on Friday on the official website and Twitter page of James Bond franchise.

No Time To Die was originally supposed to open in April 2020 but was pushed back to 12 November in the UK and 20 November in the US. It was one of the first Hollywood films to abandon its release before cinemas in the US shut down in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was then moved to April 2021.

The film from director Cary Joji Fukunaga stars Daniel Craig as 007, Rami Malek as the primary antagonist, Lashana Lynch, and Ana de Armas.

The film also features actors Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Christoph Waltz, Billy Magnussen, Jeffrey Wright.

The Walt Disney Co delayed the planned 2020 releases of a handful of major movies until 2021. They include Marvel’s Black Widow and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. Universal delayed Candyman to next year.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)