No sex with Elvis at 14, swears Priscilla Presley

According to reports, Priscilla Presley said, “People think, Oh, it was sex, it was this.’ Not at all. I never had sex with him. He was very kind, very soft, very loving. But he also respected the fact I was only 14 years old. We were more in mind and thought and that was our relationship.

The 80th Venice International Film Festival is abuzz with excitement over Sofia Coppola’s latest film, Priscilla. Based on Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, the film delves into the tumultuous life of Priscilla and her passionate relationship with the legendary musician, Elvis Presley. Priscilla” is set to premiere in theaters on Oct. 27. Actress Cailee Spaeny, 25, plays Priscilla and Jacob Elordi, 26, plays Elvis. The film received a seven-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival, moving Presley to tears, according to Variety.

As per a report published in The New York Times, the two met when Priscilla Presley was 14 and Elvis was 24. Presley added during Monday’s presser that she “never gave him up” in “any way” and didn’t tell people at school that she was seeing him.

A report published in the Hollywood Reporter mentions that Presley wasn’t on the press conference panel for Sofia Coppola’s Venice competition film Priscilla, but she spoke from the audience, holding back tears as she gave an emotional tribute to the film and opened up about her late husband, Elvis Presley.

“It’s very difficult to watch a film about you and about your life and about your love,” she said. “But Sofia did an amazing job. She did her homework. And I really put everything out for her that I could.”

Speaking about Elvis, whom she met when she was 14, Presley said it was “very difficult for my parents to understand that Elvis would be so interested in me and why,” adding that she considered herself a listener in their relationship.

They married when she was 21, in 1967, with Presley reporting in her memoir that she was a virgin until her wedding. Presley said she left the relationship when the lifestyle became too difficult for her, but added that she and Elvis remained extremely close even after their 1973 divorce. Elvis died in 1977 of a heart attack at his home in Memphis, Tennessee. He was 42. The couple’s only child, Lisa Marie Presley, sadly passed away on Jan. 12 after suffering complications of bariatric surgery.