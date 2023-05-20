Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were apparently involved in a car chase recently in New York, and the cherry on the cake (pun intended) is the fact that a photo agency refused to hand over the pictures to the ‘Royal Couple’. Backgrid told BBC News it had rejected a legal demand to share the content. The agency’s lawyers said Americans had long ago rejected “royal prerogative”.

However, the couple’s spokesperson has a conflicting statement. He said it was a “near catastrophic car chase” resulting in “multiple near collisions”. The New York Police too gave out a statement that said- “Numerous photographers had made the couple’s journey from an awards ceremony on Tuesday evening challenging, but there had been no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests.”

King Charles III’s Coronation

The Duchess of Sussex turned down her invitation to attend the historical event in Westminster Abbey over the weekend and chose to stay at home in California with her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet instead, the Mirror reports.

Harry was forced to attend the Coronation alone but immediately left for Heathrow airport after it finished so he could be back in the US to celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday. “As much as Meghan appreciates the invite to the coronation, she wouldn’t miss her son’s birthday for the world,” an insider told Us Weekly in April. “Despite being the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan is a mom first.”

The Duke of Sussex, meanwhile, kept his visit to the U.K. short. The Invictus Games founder arrived in London on Friday, May 5, and left soon after the ceremony concluded on Saturday, taking commercial flights in and out of Heathrow airport.