‘No Rape Culture': Protestors gathered outside Woody Allen’s ‘Coup de Chance’ Venice Premiere

A group of roughly 20 people chanted outside the premiere of Woody Allen’s “Coup de Chance” at the Venice Film Festival Monday. While those inside Palazzo del Cinema watched the movie, the group yelled a variety of slogans, such as “no spotlight for rapist directors” and “the alpha male doesn’t exist.”

The rape culture of the Venice Film Festival

According to reports published in the Hollywood Reporter, the protestors began their demonstration just as Allen stepped onto the red carpet of his film. They stopped shortly past the carpet, forming a line and taking off their shirts before chanting more. The demonstration lasted only a few minutes before they were led out of the festival area by police. One of the demonstators, who gave their name as Melania, told The Hollywood Reporter they were protesting “the rape culture of this festival, which celebrates men accused of assault, while we have an epidemic of femicide in our country.”

Woody Allen calls cancel culture ‘silly’

On the other hand, Woody Allen calls cancel culture ‘silly’ as Coup de Chance premieres at Venice Film Festival. Midnight in Paris director Woody Allen met with severe criticism at the Venice Film Festival as his latest film, Coup de Chance premiered on September 2. This is his 50th film and is really special to him. Amid a growing resentment towards the director because of child sex abuse allegations against him, Woody Allen spoke about facing the “cancel culture”.

When asked if he feels he has been “cancelled” following accusations of child sex abuse made against him, he said that he finds it all “silly”. Woody Allen has been in the middle of a controversy ever since his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow accused him of molesting her when she was just seven years old. Woody adopted Dylan with his partner Mia Farrow.

Woody Allen accused of molesting his daughter8

Film director Woody Allen defended himself on accusations by his now-adult daughter that he molested her as a child, calling the allegations “ludicrous” and the product of a bitter custody battle with his former partner, actress Mia Farrow.

Allen has denied the allegations, which Dylan first made in 1992. She shared her allegations as an adult in an open letter published in 2014 on The New York Times’s website. She also wrote an opinion piece in 2016 for The Los Angeles Times. She also did an interview in 2018 with CBS. No charges have been brought against Woody Allen.

Allen was never arrested or prosecuted after the allegations of sexual abuse against him first surfaced in 1993 and were investigated by state police in Connecticut, where Mia Farrow and her children lived.

