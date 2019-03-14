No One Killed Jessica director Raj Kumar Gupta's next to be based on Indian spy Ravinder Kaushik

Raj Kumar Gupta, director of crime thrillers like Raid and No One Killed Jessica, will be basing his next film on the narrative of Indian spy Ravinder Kaushik aka The Black Tiger.

ANNOUNCEMENT... #NoOneKilledJessica and #Raid director Raj Kumar Gupta - currently making #IndiasMostWanted - announces next film... Based on Ravinder Kaushik aka The Black Tiger, one of India's greatest spies... Gupta has acquired rights to Ravinder's story from his family. pic.twitter.com/yzHtAxSo8H — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 14, 2019

Raj Kumar has already acquired the rights to Kaushik's story from his family. Kaushik, the actor-turned RAW agent was one of the country's most formidable spies. Confirming the news, Raj Kumar told Mumbai Mirror that his team is presently in the scripting stage. The director further added that much like his previous films, he intended to film at real locations this time as well. “I will shoot it across Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi and Iran. My script captures Kaushik’s journey from age 21 to 49,” Raj Kumar said.

Kaushik’s sister, Shashi Vashisth told the publication that the actor had always been a loyalist and would often write patriotic plays as a child. The actor, who passed away in 1999, was given the moniker of The Black Tiger for his valour and contribution towards the country.

Updated Date: Mar 14, 2019 12:12:34 IST