No New Year's Eve plans? Here's our OTT watchlist you can bank on at home tonight

As 2021 is coming to an end, everyone is looking forward to welcoming the New Year with pomp and zeal. The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is, however, forcing people to alter their plans for New Year Eve at the last minute.

With several states in India imposing strict restrictions and night curfews to curb the spread of the virus, people are considering celebrating the occasion within the comfort of the four walls.

If you don’t have any plans for New Year’s eve, here are some movies and web series to binge-watch. Grab a bucket of popcorn and watch these amazing movies at home.

Emily in Paris 2

This Golden Globe-nominated series is worth watching. Emily in Paris narrates the story of a woman (Emily) from Chicago who gets sent to Paris to be in charge of social media for a luxury brand company. The series is created by Darren Star and is available on Netflix.

Atrangi Re

Atrangi Re is available on Disney+Hot Star. The movie narrates the story of Vishnu, a Tamilian man and how he meets a girl from Bihar and then they fall in love. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush (Vishnu), and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

Aarya 2

Aarya 2 is an official remake of the Dutch crime drama 'Penoza'. It stars Sushmita Sen as 'Aarya'. Aarya 2 is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Decoupled

Decoupled stars R. Madhavan and Surveen Chawla. The story revolves around the couple and how they juggle their impending divorce with the absurdities and annoyances of life in their affluent world. You can watch Decoupled on Netflix.

Minnal Murali

It is a Malayalam superhero film that narrates the tale of two ordinary men who gain superhuman abilities after being struck by lightning. You can find the movie on Netflix. In the film, one person becomes a superhero and the other turns into a villain. The movie is worth watching and primarily meant for the native Malayalam audience. However, you can also enjoy the film with subtitles.

Kurup

This year Malayalam cinema industry emerged as a true force of entertainment. Kurup is another Malayalam thriller that you can add to your watch list. The movie is based on the life of wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup. It features Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role along with Sobhita Dhulipala, Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko, and Sunny Wayne in supporting roles. The movie is available on Netflix.

Aranyak

Raveena Tandon in the lead role in Aranyak. She plays the character of Kasturi Dogra, a policewoman. If you like crime drama, then this is the web series for you. It is available on Netflix.