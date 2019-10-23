No Filter Neha season 4: Shahid Kapoor shoots first episode; Taapsee Pannu, Dulquer Salmaan among other guests

The fourth season of No Filter Neha will kick off with a tête-à-tête with Shahid Kapoor, show's host Neha Dhupia announced on Instagram. The duo worked together in Priyadarshan's 2006 movie, Chup Chup Ke.

Apart from Shahid, No Filter Neha season 4 will also feature Taapsee Pannu, Dulquer Salmaan, Malaika Arora and Rajkummar Rao, according to a Times of India report.

Speaking about roping in Shahid as the opening guest in the talk show, Neha told the publication, “It’s always our aim to surprise our listeners with the guest list. I am glad that Shahid finally agreed to be a part of the show. I had reached out to him two years ago, but he was not keen then. He was fun to chat with and we connected on the topic of parenthood.”

In the episode, Shahid spoke about a range of topics, from brother Ishaan Khatter, to Padmaavat.

He chose Vishal Bhardwaj as a director over Sanjay Leela Bhansali in a segment of the show, and said that he has been able to produce more work with Bhardwaj as compared to with Bhansali. "For me, Vishal Bhardwaj. But I think they are brilliant in their own spaces but as an actor, I think I have been able to achieve more with Vishal Bhardwaj and I think we have been able to collaborate more on roles which had more merit but I have great respect for Sanjay sir," he was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.

When asked about who he would recast as the leads of Padmaavat, Shahid said that the cast of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam would work well for Padmaavat as well, according to Indo-Asian News Service.

Shahid also shared relationship advice for Ishaan on the show, asking him to maintain a work and personal life balance.

Sharing his relationship advice for Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, he said, "Understand each other's backgrounds as well as you can, because you're from very different backgrounds."

Updated Date: Oct 23, 2019 12:04:54 IST