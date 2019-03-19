No Fathers in Kashmir trailer: Ashvin Kumar directorial follows a teenager in search of her missing father

After an eight-month-long struggle, Oscar-nominated director Ashvin Kumar's No Fathers in Kashmir will finally release on 5 April in India. The trailer of the film was released on 19 March.

No Fathers in Kashmir follows a British Kashmiri teenager Noor played by Zara Webb, who comes back to the valley in search of her missing father. With the help of Majid (Shivan Raina), a local boy, she sets off to the Indo-Pak border fraught with danger. They are arrested but Noor being British is released, but Majid is still held back by the authorities. The film shows the plight of half-widows, women whose husbands have mysteriously disappeared but not declared dead since the conflict and insurgency took over J&K.

Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Soni Razdan, Anshuman Jha and Maya Sarao will also be seen in pivotal roles.

The film was recently granted an U/A certificate by the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT).

The tussle between the makers and of No Fathers in Kashmir and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) began in July 2018. The board passed the film with an Adults (A) certificate in October. The decision was challenged by the makers as they felt it needed to reach a wider audience. They moved to FCAT in November, and filed an appeal with the tribunal. Following the appeal, two hearings took place in December and January.

The film has had six screenings and seven hearings in a span of eight months.

Kumar has previously helmed the short film Little Terrorist and has won two National Awards for his films on Kashmir— Inshallah Football and Inshallah Kashmir. No Fathers in Kashmir is the third part of his Kashmir trilogy. Besides writing and directing the film, Kumar also plays a pivotal part in the film.

Updated Date: Mar 19, 2019 13:44:00 IST