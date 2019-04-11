No Fathers in Kashmir makers release footage containing uncensored scenes, say CBFC 'mutilated' film

The makers of No Fathers in Kashmir have released a video on YouTube comprising scenes that were either razed off or modified in the final cut of the movie. Further, director Ashvin Kumar, who got to release the film on 5 April after a long tussle with the Central Board Of Film Certification, said that the body had "mutilated" the film "without either logic or legal justification".

In a statement obtained by The Quint, the filmmaker wrote, "After eight months of waiting, I must admit I was mentally, physically and emotionally exhausted. Having made us spend sleepless nights and run from hearing to hearing for nine months, they went about mutilating the film without either logic or legal justification."

He added that what took him over four years to make what was "slashed, mutilated and compromised" by the board after seven screenings and six hearings. He said that he has not seen the film in the theatres yet because he is "deeply disheartened" with the final product.

Using the before and after format, the video first shows original footage and then compares it with the modified version. In one scene, a signboard reading "Martyred in the custody of Indian Forces" is blurred completely. Another scene, where a teacher tells his students that they should not write in their exam sheets that the LOC divides Kashmir in two parts or else their marks would be cut, is modified to remove the second half of the dialogue.

Ashvin Kumar earlier spoke about his struggles with the CBFC in an interview where he said that No Fathers in Kashmir is made for the theatres and releasing it on the web would only alienate an entire section of the audience.

Watch the video here.

