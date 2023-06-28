Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush turned out to be a box-office disappointment. This Om Raut directorial penned by Manoj Muntashir received severe criticism for its juvenile dialogues and shoddy VFX. There’s no end for trouble for the film as a PIL has now been filed against the magnum opus.

The PIL filed by lawyer Mamta Rani says that the film hurts the sentiments of Hindus and is destroying the fundamental values and characters of Ramayana. The plea sought direction to “ to protect and preserve all the religious manuscripts and texts in their original form at all platforms and prohibit distortion of the above-said texts/manuscripts by anyone.”

What does the petitioner state?

“The sacred fundamental texts and manuscripts are the basic spiritual and physical tenets of a cultured and civilized society which a common man of such a society relies [on] and lives [by]. A man becomes an orphan like a fallen leave from the branch of a tree without his culture and traditions.”

It added, “Besides this, the depiction of the physical features and communication styles of Hindu gods – Rama and Hanuman – are complete distortions of not only the characters but also the very fundamental values for which they are worshipped”. It also stated that the portrayal of Sita was vulgar.

“The whole story of the film has destroyed and modified every aspect of the core values of the characters, their language and each authentic event,” it stated.

Vivek Agnihotri on the film

Prabhas-Kriti Sanon-Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush garnered severe criticism and backlash for its objectionable dialogues and modernization of the characters. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who is also a CBFC (Censor Board of Film Certification) member was asked about his role in clearing the film, which has hurt the sentiments of many Indians.

The Kashmir Files helmer revealed that he has not watched the film despite being part of CBFC. “I am part of the CBFC board but the board does not watch the film. The examining committee watches the film. I don’t know what happened to the film at what stage and why it happened,” Vivek said to India.com.

