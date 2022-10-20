Diwali is just around the corner and how can one forget about the popular Bollywood Diwali parties hosted by top celebrities in the industry? Some of the names known for hosting the most happening Diwali parties are Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Manish Malhotra, and Ramesh Taurani among others. However, if reports are to be believed, it seems like some of these big names will keep out this year and will not host any big Diwali parties for the industry. Among the celebrities, a few celebs who have decided not to host a Diwali party include actors Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, along with director Karan Johar.

Notably, the parties hosted by Shah Rukh and the Bachchan family are always the talk of the town for their grand celebration which is further attended by several big stars. According to reports, both the families have been having their Diwali parties low-key after the COVID-19 pandemic and are said to be following the same this year as well. On the other hand, Karan Johar is also likely to avoid a party as his house is presently under construction.

Well, not to worry. A few grand celebrations are still being witnessed as many celebs this year hosted parties at their homes. It started with Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap’s grand party which was attended by several big celebs such as Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Akriti, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan along with Natasha Dalal, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Taapsee Pannu, Kartik Aaryan, Ekta Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, Arpita Khan, Richa and Ali Fazal.

Recently, other parties hosted for the people of the industry include the ones by Kriti Sanon and Ramesh Taurani. Those were also star-studded as they marked the presence of several big celebrities.

With all the festivities in the air, it is also expected that actress Shilpa Shetty and celebrity designer Manish Malhotra will host their Diwali parties in a grand manner this year.

