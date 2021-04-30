'In hindsight, that performance he gave realising it’s one of the last things we’re going to see him in is truly special. When it comes to that, he won,' Michael B Jordan said about Chadwick Boseman, who was bested by Anthony Hopkins for the Best Actor trophy at the Oscars.

Actor Michael B. Jordan has reacted to the result of the 93rd Academy Awards in the lead actor category. Anthony Hopkins won the award for best actor in a leading role for his work in The Father defeating late Chadwick Boseman who was nominated for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Boseman’s friend Jordan said that his performance is truly special given that it is one of the last things where he is going to be seen. Jordan said, “I’ve said it before, win or lose, when it comes to that, he won.”

Jordan and Boseman worked together in the 2018 superhero film Black Panther.

It was expected that Boseman might receive the Academy Award for his role in Black Bottom. Breaking the convention, this year the award for Best Actor was announced towards the end of the ceremony instead of Best Picture. Boseman’s loss was unexpected for several viewers. However, in an interview with TMZ, the brother of the late actor Derrick Boseman said that their family does not see the loss of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom at the Oscar Awards as a snub because every nominated actor in the category was deserving.

Black Bottom made history at Oscar Awards 2021. Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson from the hair and makeup team of the film became the first Black nominees and winners in the Best makeup and hairstyling category. The two shared their prize with Sergio Lopez-Rivera. The movie also received the Academy Award for the Best costume design. The costume designer is 91-year-old Ann Roth who became the oldest costume designer to win an Oscar.Q