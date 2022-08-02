In an exclusive conversation with Firstpost, Nivin Pauly talks about his latest release Mahaveeryar, reuniting with filmmaker Abrid Shine and more.

Nivin Pauly, one of Malayalam cinema’s top star actors, featured in this week's steeply unorthodox release Mahaveeryar which left has left his fans fascinated and puzzled. Nivin, never an actor to shy away from challenges, tells us what it takes to be so gutsy and why he isn’t afraid to take risks.

Mahaveeryar is not only a departure for you, it is unlike anything we have seen. Tell me about its genesis

Mahaveeryar is my third collaboration with director Mr Abrid Shine. Both the previous films of ours were accepted well by the audience. We understand each other well and have a comfort level between us to share and discuss any subjects. Mahaveeryar is an adaptation of acclaimed writer, Mr M Mukundan‘s story. Mr Abrid Shine, when he narrated the story, I was totally fascinated by the novel concept. The plot was so unique and intriguing, that I instantly fell for it. Honestly speaking the producer in me was more excited.

While writing this strange and engrossing satire what were you and your team thinking?

We had the sense of excitement at every phase of making the film, from writing till post-production. At any stage, we were not thinking about the outcome. We were focused on making a good meaningful narrative, that everyone could connect.

As an actor, you are not there in the film as much as your fans would want. At this stage of your career, what are your priorities as an actor?

The audience have always accepted and encouraged good films of mine, no matter if the role is big or small. They have equally supported the films like Thattathin Marayathu, Premam, 1983 and also films like Action Hero Biju, Moothon, Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham. It’s nothing but that encouragement that has made me a producer as well. Having said this, I very well understand the responsibility of presenting quality content. As an actor, I would want to do more and more exciting characters at the same time the producer in me gives me the freedom to choose a project.

Have you turned producer so you can produce an audacious film like Mahaveeryar projects that others may not produce for you?

Any producer for that matter has the liberty and freedom to say yes or no to a project. We see many wonderful contents and amazing projects getting abandoned or shelved for various reasons like budget constraints, actors' unavailability, commercial viability etc. A film like Action Hero Biju wouldn’t be a convincing project for a normal producer. We cannot blame them since the narrative was definitely a less travelled one. Being a producer makes me less answerable when it comes to choosing such subjects.

Mahaveeryar is fearlessly outspoken on the subject of political oppression. Do you feel there is an absence of freedom all around us?

The film is multi-layered in terms of philosophy and its politics. There are many issues around us that have travelled across time and centuries. Mahaveeryar addresses many such important issues.

What are your box office expectations from Mahaveeryar? Is your audience woke enough for this?

Yes, definitely. During the last few years, we have been witnessing the positive change in the industry, be it in the quality content or technical achievement. As an actor and producer, it’s an exciting phase to work. Films these days transcend demographic barriers. The reports and reviews I am getting post-release of Mahaveeryar are indicating that the film has been able to initiate a discussion. I am happy and proud about that.

Coming to your role how tough was it for you to play this godman who may not be what he seems to be?

My role as the sage Apoornanada represents time, that witnesses everything across centuries. Time you may associate with knowledge, compassion, affection, empathy and so on. Mr Abrid Shine is a director with strong conviction about each of his characters. Hence it wasn’t an issue to pull it off.

Religion and politics are considered dangerous territory in Indian cinema. You have boldly gone into both in Mahaveeryar. Any apprehensions?

Definitely no. There has been no intentions to hurt any sect, hence no apprehensions as well. Film as a medium has limitless potential. It entertains and also makes one introspect. According to me, Mahaveeryar has been able to do both.

Tell me about your forthcoming projects.?

The films Thuramukham and Padavettu are ready to be released. Sequel of Action Hero Biju, yet another project with Mr Abrid Shine, is in the writing phase. Thaaram is a film of which shoot will be commencing soon. There are a few more in the discussion stage.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

