Nithiin’s Check leaked in HD on Tamilrockers, other piracy sites one day after theatrical release

Other than Tamilrockers, Check has also been leaked on Telegram and Movierulz.

Telugu film Check, starring Nithiin, Priya Prakash Varrier and Rakul Preet Singh, has been leaked online in HD quality. The movie is produced by V Anand Prasad under Bhavya Creations and was released on 26 February 2021 at theatres.

The film has been directed by the National and Nandi Award winner Chandra Sekhar Yeleti and features Nithiin as Aditya, a chess player facing serious charges of terrorism and a death sentence. He appeals to the court to appoint him a lawyer that would help him prove his innocence. The movie also marks a wing girl Priya Prakash Varrier’s debut in Tollywood.

Manasa (Rakul Preet Singh) is forced to take up the case by her father (Posani Krishna Murali) in hopes of her career gains. As Aditya waits for finding ways to escape the death sentence, he meets a fellow prisoner Sriman Narayana (Sai Chand) who excels at the game.

The movie has been leaked online in HD for free downloading on piracy sites Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz, among many others that could affect the box-office collection of the movie.

According to the India.com report, popular movies like Drishyam 2, The Girl on the Train, Pogaru, Chakra, Lahore Confidential, Uppena, Sufiyum Sujatayum, Pudhu Kaalai, Laxmii, AK vs AK, Ludo, Ashram 2, Chhalaang, Rasbhari, Dark, Bulbbul, Aarya, Paatal Lok, Penguin, Chintu Ka Birthday, Gulabo Sitabo, Ratkanchal, Choked, Ghoomketu, Illegal, Betaal, Family Man, The Raikar Case, Extraction, Hundred, Hasmukh, The Lion King, Money Heist, and Frozen 2 among others that became a target of piracy sites.