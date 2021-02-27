Nithiin’s Check leaked in HD on Tamilrockers, other piracy sites one day after theatrical release
Other than Tamilrockers, Check has also been leaked on Telegram and Movierulz.
Telugu film Check, starring Nithiin, Priya Prakash Varrier and Rakul Preet Singh, has been leaked online in HD quality. The movie is produced by V Anand Prasad under Bhavya Creations and was released on 26 February 2021 at theatres.
The film has been directed by the National and Nandi Award winner Chandra Sekhar Yeleti and features Nithiin as Aditya, a chess player facing serious charges of terrorism and a death sentence. He appeals to the court to appoint him a lawyer that would help him prove his innocence. The movie also marks a wing girl Priya Prakash Varrier’s debut in Tollywood.
Manasa (Rakul Preet Singh) is forced to take up the case by her father (Posani Krishna Murali) in hopes of her career gains. As Aditya waits for finding ways to escape the death sentence, he meets a fellow prisoner Sriman Narayana (Sai Chand) who excels at the game.
The movie has been leaked online in HD for free downloading on piracy sites Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz, among many others that could affect the box-office collection of the movie.
According to the India.com report, popular movies like Drishyam 2, The Girl on the Train, Pogaru, Chakra, Lahore Confidential, Uppena, Sufiyum Sujatayum, Pudhu Kaalai, Laxmii, AK vs AK, Ludo, Ashram 2, Chhalaang, Rasbhari, Dark, Bulbbul, Aarya, Paatal Lok, Penguin, Chintu Ka Birthday, Gulabo Sitabo, Ratkanchal, Choked, Ghoomketu, Illegal, Betaal, Family Man, The Raikar Case, Extraction, Hundred, Hasmukh, The Lion King, Money Heist, and Frozen 2 among others that became a target of piracy sites.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
First look of Dhanush from Mari Selvaraj's Karnan revealed, film releases on 9 April
Dhanush took to Twitter to share the first look poster of Karnan along with the release date.
Biriyaani movie review: Kani Kusruti’s eyes are giant pools of desolation in a portrait of a woman under siege
Kani Kusruti’s performance in Biriyaani is as potent as the story Sajin Baabu tells
Andhadhun Telugu remake, starring Nithiin, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nabha Natesh, to release on 11 June
The untitled Andhadhun remake will reportedly see Tamannaah Bhatia essay Tabu’s role and Nabha Natesh playing Nithiin’s love interest.