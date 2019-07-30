Nitesh Tiwari reveals Zaira Wasim is unreachable after announcing retirement; says it's a 'personal loss'

Catching everyone off-guard, Dangal-fame actress Zaira Wasim had announced her disassociation with the film industry last month. In a detailed post on her Facebook page, which she later shared across all social media platforms, the Kashmiri-born star said she realised "though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here".

Her decision brought in impassioned, yet starkly divisive opinions on social media, with some artistes strongly supporting Zaira's decision while others criticising her withdrawal.

Talking about the actress and her decision of quitting the industry, during an interaction with Mirror, her mentor and director of the first film, Dangal, Nitesh Tiwari says it is a personal loss for him.

“Zaira has become incommunicado,” he says. “She is a mature girl and since I don’t understand the situation she is facing, I don’t have the right to comment on her decision. I am sure she must have thought it out and taken a conscious call. Still, it’s sad because she is a fantastic actress as Dangal and Secret Superstar proved. And if for whatever reasons, she decided to step away, it’s the industry’s loss. For me, it’s a personal loss because she debuted in my film, so there was a sense of pride. My best wishes to her, I hope she finds what she seeks," he says to Mirror.

Three years after the Aamir Khan-starrer wrestling drama Dangal, Nitesh is gearing up for his next directorial titled Chhichhore. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, and is set in an engineering college. It will see the lead pair age from college-goers to middle-aged characters.

Meanwhile, Zaira is awaiting the release of Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink, which is slated for 11 October. The film is a love story of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary's parents, played by Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar. Aisha was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

Updated Date: Jul 30, 2019 14:17:57 IST