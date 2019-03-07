You are here:

Nita Ambani inaugurates Dhirubhai Ambani Square in Mumbai, begins week-long 'Anna Seva' food service

FP Staff

Mar 07, 2019 00:02:18 IST

The founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani inaugurated the Dhirubhai Ambani Square in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex on Wednesday.

Located opposite Dhirubhai Ambani International School, the square is a part of Jio World Centre, a world-class, multi-use facility, which provides the largest and best global convention facilities and services in India.

Nita Ambani celebrating with children at the opening of Dhirubhai Ambani Square in Mumbai. News18

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani was also present at the event.

"The Dhirubhai Ambani Square and the Jio World Centre fulfil the vision of a great son of India, who believed that India has the potential to achieve global excellence in every area of nation-building," said Nita Ambani as she dedicated the facility to the city.

Nita Ambani also invited nearly 2,000 underprivileged children from various NGOs supported by Reliance Foundation to make them experience a Musical Fountain Show at the square.

"When the Jio World Centre opens towards the end of this year, it will be a place where people will get together, to appreciate art, to exchange ideas, to celebrate culture, and to soak in the heritage and vibrancy of our great city!" she added.

According to News18, the Ambanis also started Wednesday a week-long food service programme called Anna Seva in all orphanages and old age homes in Mumbai to begin the celebrations of the upcoming wedding of Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta.

The programme will be followed by continuation of supply of groceries to all the orphanages and old age homes in the city for a year.

Check out the pictures here:

After a grand pre-wedding celebration for Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambami in Switzerland, the family hosted Anna Seva on 6 March

The Ambanis served dinner to over 2000 underprivileged children from various NGOs at Jio World Centre. Firstpost/@Sachin Gokhale

The Anna Seva will continue till 13 March in all Mumbai's orphanages and old age homes. Firstpost/@Sachin Gokhale

The programme will be followed by continuation of supply of groceries to all the orphanages and old age homes in the city for a year. Firstpost/@ Sachin Gokhale

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

Updated Date: Mar 07, 2019 13:14:51 IST

