Nishikant Kamat is 'alive and fighting' and on ventilator support, reveals Riteish Deshmukh

Nishikant Kamat, who is in Hyderabad undergoing treatment for chronic liver disease, is 'critical and on life support'

FP Staff August 17, 2020 13:13:52 IST
Director-actor Nishikant Kamat, who is in Hyderabad undergoing treatment for chronic liver disease, is 'critical and on life support' said Riteish Deshmukh on Monday, 17 August.

The actor tweeted about it following conflicting reports of Kamat's death began surfacing on the internet. Director Milap Zaveri also took to Twitter to share a clarification on the matter.

Kamat made his directorial debut with Marathi movie Dombivali Fast (2005). The movie won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi. He also directed Deshmukh in blockbuster Marathi film Lai Bhari.

According to News18, the director had battled liver cirrhosis in the past, which was said to have relapsed again. "He is in the intensive care unit for continuous monitoring under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of senior consultants comprising of Gastroenterologists, Hepatologists, Critical Care and others. His condition is critical but stable," the hospital had earlier said.

Kamat made his first Bollywood film Mumbai Meri Jaan in 2008. He is also known for directing Bollywood films like the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Drishyam, Irrfan Khan-starrer Madaari. He has also directed John Abraham-starrers Force and Rocky Handsome, among others. He was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero starring Harshvardhan Kapoor.

