Nishikant Kamat is 'alive and fighting' and on ventilator support, reveals Riteish Deshmukh

Nishikant Kamat, who is in Hyderabad undergoing treatment for chronic liver disease, is 'critical and on life support'

Director-actor Nishikant Kamat, who is in Hyderabad undergoing treatment for chronic liver disease, is 'critical and on life support' said Riteish Deshmukh on Monday, 17 August.

The actor tweeted about it following conflicting reports of Kamat's death began surfacing on the internet. Director Milap Zaveri also took to Twitter to share a clarification on the matter.

Check out some of them here

Just spoke to someone who is with Nishikant in the hospital right now. He hasn’t passed away yet. Yes he is v critical and fighting life and death. But he is still alive 🙏 https://t.co/h6D8fLA6N8 — Milap (@zmilap) August 17, 2020

Nishikant kamat is on ventilator support. He is still alive & fighting. Let’s pray for him. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 17, 2020

Kamat made his directorial debut with Marathi movie Dombivali Fast (2005). The movie won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi. He also directed Deshmukh in blockbuster Marathi film Lai Bhari.

According to News18, the director had battled liver cirrhosis in the past, which was said to have relapsed again. "He is in the intensive care unit for continuous monitoring under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of senior consultants comprising of Gastroenterologists, Hepatologists, Critical Care and others. His condition is critical but stable," the hospital had earlier said.

Kamat made his first Bollywood film Mumbai Meri Jaan in 2008. He is also known for directing Bollywood films like the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Drishyam, Irrfan Khan-starrer Madaari. He has also directed John Abraham-starrers Force and Rocky Handsome, among others. He was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero starring Harshvardhan Kapoor.