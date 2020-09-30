Nishabdam is one of the most intriguing movies that I've been associated with, says R Madhavan

Anushka Shetty and Madhavan's Nishabdham will be the next big film to skip a theatrical release and premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 2 October.

Anushka Shetty and Madhavan's Nishabdham, directed by Hemant Madhukar, marks the reunion of Anushka Shetty and Madhavan fourteen years after their last Tamil outing Rendu, which marked Anushka's debut in Kollywood.

"Anushka was a tall and charming lady back then and was a newcomer without much experience. Now, after fourteen years, she carries the same charm. She has become an experienced actor. Having seen her passionate involvement in shooting activities, I felt really proud. After Baahubali, she has become a huge star but she was very grounded and there's no starry air as such. She's a wonderful lady and it was a great experience to work with her," told Madhavan in a group interaction about reuniting with Anushka in Nishabdham.

Talking about essaying the role of a musician in the film, Maddy said, "I play an international cello artist. So, I had to have the flair of an international artist. Since I wanted to look authentic on-screen, I learned to play the cello for nearly three weeks. Although I couldn't get a single tone right, I knew to act as a cello player."

Nishabdham also marks Madhavan's return to Tamil cinema in a full-fledged role after his 2017 blockbuster Vikram Vedha. Asked about what made him sign on the dotted line, Madhavan said, "Since we shot Rocketry in live sound and across multiple countries, I was waiting for the first edit to come and had a span of three months. Coincidentally, I was staying in the US then and my family was also there with me. Initially, Nishabdham was supposed to be a silent film. So, it became an interesting option for me and it was a convenient set-up too. At the same time, it was a very exciting story and was working with old friends. So, I jumped into it."

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory in association with Kona Film Corporation, Nishabdham is touted to be a suspense thriller revolving around a speech and hearing impaired artist (played by Anushka), her celebrity-musician husband, and the strange disappearance of her best friend. "I enjoy watching and being a part of thriller films. Nishabdham is definitely one of the most intriguing movies that I have been associated with. Set in the US and shot extensively in Seattle and other parts of the US, the story is relatable to global audiences," Madhavan said earlier in a statement.

Madhavan also revealed that his next Tamil film, Maara, will also premiere on Amazon Prime Video soon. An official remake of Malayalam super-hit Charlier, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Parvathy in the lead roles, Maara features Madhavan alongside Shraddha Srinath and is helmed by Dhilip Kumar. Maara will be the next release of Madhavan before the multi-lingual biopic Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which is confirmed as a theatrical release.

"I have never even shot a film on iPhone. Now, I have finished my debut directorial, Rocketry. I had to take over the directorial reigns of the film due to unavoidable circumstances. I believe that the film has come out like the way I wanted. But, I have travelled with the subject for nearly four years and researched about Nambi Narayanan and rocket science thoroughly. Since I knew everything about the person, the technicality of making the film was not a problem. I just had to pick the right persons for the jobs and assign my requirements. But, that does not necessarily make me a director. I have never been to a direction school too. So, I don't think I will be a director on OTT soon."

Madhavan also spoke in detail about the kind of transformation he underwent during the lockdown. "I realised in the last seven months that I'm not as noble as I thought. I'm not as determined as I thought and I'm not as creative as I thought I'm. It gives you a jolt. Something like a pandemic makes things real for you. You suddenly realise what's really important and it's constantly changing too. What felt really important to me four months ago sounds irrelevant to me now," he said.

He further added ,"I realise that everybody is under pressure now. So, the least I could do is to make everyone's life easier. I want to do a comedy or maybe I want to make a Bud Spencer-Terrence Hill kind of a film. Or an Indiana Jones kind of a film that makes you enjoy as a family."