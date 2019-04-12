Nipsey Hussle laid to rest in Los Angeles; Obama, Jay-Z, Stevie Wonder pay tribute to rapper-activist

Nipsey Hussle, 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper was 'sent off like a king' in Los Angeles, California. A letter fnrom former US President Obama for the rapper's contribution to the community was read to the thousands who attended the musician-activist's memorial service. A number of artists like Snoop Dogg, Lena Waithe, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Usher, rappers Master P and Big Sean and several NBA stars paid their last respects.

The funeral, however, turned violent as a shooting took place during the procession, killing one and injuring many.

Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore took to his official Twitter account and posted that a total of four people were shot at 103 Street and Main Street during the procession, of which the victims were three African-American men and one African-American woman. Suspects in grey Hyundai fired on the victims, the chief revealed.

In the midst of this procession we have a multi-4 Shooting at 103 St and Main St. Victims are 3 Male Blacks and 1 Female Black - ages from 30-50 years old. Tragically one is deceased. Suspects in gray Hyundai fired on the victims. We must stop this senseless violence. — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) April 12, 2019

Any information about which of the mentioned victims is dead is not released yet.

Countless people had gathered to pay their last respects to the hip-hop artist as his body was carried from the public funeral at Staples Center to South Los Angeles.

According to a report in Deadline Hussle, (born as Ermias Asghedom) was gunned down on 31 March outside of his Marathon Clothing store in South LA after an alleged killer of the name Eric Holder shot him and left two other men wounded in the attack.

Holder was arrested days after the murder and has since pleaded not guilty to the murder. He’s currently being held on a $5 million bond. Chris Darden, who made a name for himself as a prosecutor during the mid-90s OJ Simpson trial is representing Holder’s case, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

