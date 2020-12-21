Nine-year old Ryan Kaji tops Forbes' highest paid YouTuber list with $29.5 mn earnings

Ryan, who unboxes and reviews toys on his YouTube channel Ryan’s World, has over 40 million subscribers.

Ryan Kaji, a 9-year-old boy, has emerged as YouTube's highest-paid stars list for 2020, according to a list posted by Forbes. Ryan, who is from Texas in the United States, earned a whopping $29.5 million. His YouTube channel 'Ryan's World' has around 41.7 million subscribers.

"He’s famous for so-called unboxing videos, in which he takes toys out of their packages and reviews them. The little guy now has a line of branded merchandise—toys, backpacks, toothpaste, more—at Target, Amazon and Walmart that did $200 million in sales last year, and a Nickelodeon series called Ryan’s Mystery Playdate," Forbes stated.

With 12.2 billion views, his channel is famous for review videos of toys and games, unboxing, as well as DIY science experiments.

According to Hindustan Times, it is not the first time Ryan topped the list of YouTube's highest-paid stars. Ryan, who started making videos in 2015, also lead the list in 2018 and 2019.

Ryan also has a line of branded toys and clothes.

One of the most-watched videos of Ryan on YouTube is "Huge Eggs Surprise Toy Challenge." The video also is among the top 60 most-watched on the website and has already been viewed over 2 billion times.

A report by Times Now says that Ryan has signed a deal for a TV series on Nickelodeon which is estimated to be worth millions of dollars.

Not just little Ryan, his parents too are active YouTubers. They together have nine different channels on the platform where each have a large number of subscribers and numerous views.