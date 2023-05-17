India’s Brightest Investor, Nikhil Kamath is here with the 4th episode of his podcast series where the founder of various companies hosts a panel to discuss a current hot topic- ChatGPT. After dropping out of school post class 10, Nikhil went onto become India’s youngest Billionaire and is currently making use of highly consumed digital platforms to break down relevant topics for the layman, along with a panel of various achievers and experts in and around the field that he brings together, for an opinion based discussion.

In the insightful podcast Nikhil Kamath hosted guests like Varun Mayya, the CEO of Scenes & Tech Expert, comedian Tanmay Bhatt, Umang Bedi, the Co-founder of Josh and DailyHunt and Aprameya RadhaKrishna, Co-founder of TaxiForSure and Koo to discuss about ChatGPT in the latest episode. While Varun explained a lot of the tech behind the artificial intelligence platform, Nikhil also revealed the secret behind happiness and being content, covering an array of topics in the middle too, such as the rise of fake news because of such platforms and which AI inventing companies’ stock to invest in and much more.

When talking about whether the increase of AI technology would possibly lead to more depression among humans, Nikhil says, “I have figured out the secret of happiness and contentment- Low expectations. Every philosopher, every school of thought that you read from ever, you take Buddhism you take confucianism, you take anything..” and while others agreed and chipped in about desire being equal to suffering, Nikhil added, “So I was reading this really cool book okay, just last night. We’ve been taught to think that being indifferent is a bad thing, so in the book the person was talking about Alexander and Diogenes. So Diogenes is lying in the sun, okay he’s like a random guy just lying in the sun. Alexander is this all powerful, ruler of the world, who can do anything for you if he wishes to. Alexander walks up to Diogenes, covers the sun which is falling on him and he asks what can I do for you, so Diogenes replies, ‘Move away from the sun’, even though Alexander is who he is. And Alexander is so impressed by that act, because of the indifference of Diogenes that he goes and talks about it and Diogenes becomes the coolest thing in his mind- and I think the world is going in that direction.” Concluding his point Nikhil says, “I feel like being indifferent and having like really low expectations, is the key to happiness and content.”

You can catch India’s youngest billionaire, host his guests in an interesting and highly insightful discussion right from the successful experts themselves.

