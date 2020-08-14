Entertainment

Niharika Konidela gets engaged to beau Chaitanya JV; Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Allu Arjun attend event

Niharika Konidela went public with her relationship with Chaitanya JV in June this year.

FP Trending August 14, 2020 10:50:14 IST
Telugu actress and producer Niharika Konidela got engaged on 13 August (Thursday) to Chaitanya JV, a Hyderabad based techie. The function was held in a posh Hyderabad venue with close friends and family in attendance.

Actor Varun Tej, older brother of the actress, welcomed Chaitanya into the family with a social media update. The newly engaged couple sported colour-coordinated traditional outfits.

Actor Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni graced the occasion as well and Upasana greeted the new couple with a picture from the festivities on Instagram.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Congratulations dearest @niharikakonidela & @chaitanya_jv Looks like a perfect match ❤️ Wish u guys all the very best. A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela) on

Ram Charan and Niharika are cousins.

Varun Tej and Niharika's father, popular actor and producer Nagendra Babu was also clicked at the event.

In the same batch of pictures, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej and Allu Sirish can be seen gracing their cousin's engagement ceremony.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

One for Love . Thank You all . @harmann_kaur_2.0 & @indraneelrathod & AA staff . A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline) on

Niharika went public with her relationship in June this year.

View this post on Instagram

A smile that’ll light up the whole room, and hugs that feel like home. You are my happy place chay. Here’s to the first of many! You deserve the best of everything! Happy birthday,love. ❤️ @chaitanya_jv

A post shared by Niharika Konidela (@niharikakonidela) on

The 26-year-old actress started her career in the entertainment industry with hosting shows and acting in web dramas. The niece of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan (brothers of Nagendra Babu), Niharika has her own production house, the Pink Elephant Pictures, which has bankrolled her web shows Muddapappu Avakai, Nanna Koochi, and Madhouse. She started acting in movies with Oka Manasu that released in 2016 and was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

On the other hand, Chaitanya JV is the son of a senior police officer in Andhra Pradesh and is currently employed in a Hyderabad based MNC.

Updated Date: August 14, 2020 10:50:14 IST

