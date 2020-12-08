Niharika Konidela, Chaitanya JV dance to Chiranjeevi, Varun Dhawan's songs at sangeet ceremony

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's wedding is set to take place tonight in Udaipur.

Actress-producer Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's sangeet ceremony took place at a luxury hotel in Udaipur on Monday night. The couple put up a performance for their guests and danced to several songs including one from her uncle Chiranjeevi’s Bavagaru Bagunnara and even 'Tera Hero Idhar Hai' from Varun Dhawan-starrer Main Tera Hero.

Niharika can be seen wearing a deep green lehenga, designed by Shantanu and Nikhil, while Chaitanya wears a cream kurta. The couple's wedding is set to take place tonight in Udaipur.

Here are some snippets from the celebration

Niharika is the daughter of Naga Babu and the niece of megastar Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Her relatives, including Sreeja Kalyan, actors Ram Charan and Allu Arjun were also present at the celebrations.

The News Minute notes that Pawan was unable to make it to the event as he was protesting with farmers affected by Cyclone Nivar in Andhra Pradesh.

Niharika reportedly got engaged to Hyderabad-based techie Chaitanya JV, who is the son of Guntur's Inspector General of Police, J Prabhakar Ra in August. She was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which also featured Chiranjeevi.