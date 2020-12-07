Niharika Konidela, Chaitanya JV begin pre-wedding festivities, share pictures on social media

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV will reportedly get married at Udaipur on 9 December

Actress-producer Niharika Konidela is all set to marry fiancé Chaitanya JV at Udaipur on 9 December, reports NDTV.

Konidela's father, actor and producer Nagendra ‘Naga’ Babu has meanwhile posted images from her pre-wedding ceremonies on his Instagram page.

Check out the photos here

The pre-wedding festivities, which took place at Niharika's Hyderabad home, were attended by her uncle and superstar Chiranjeevi, and her cousins Sushmita Konidela and Sreeja Kalyan. Niharika reportedly got engaged to Hyderabad-based techie Chaitanya JV in August.

Niharika too shared a picture on her Instagram page, where she can be seen twinning with her mother Padmaja Konidela from the latter's wedding day.

According to Pinkvilla, Chaitanya is the son of Guntur's Inspector General of Police, J Prabhakar Rao. Meanwhile, Niharika Konidela was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which also featured her uncle Chiranjeevi.