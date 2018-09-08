Nidhhi Agerwal signs her second Bollywood film after debut Munna Michael opposite Tiger Shroff

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal, who has been busy shooting films down South, has recently bagged a Bollywood project, reports DNA. She had made her acting debut alongside Tiger Shroff in 2017's action drama, Munna Michael.

Agerwal is currently involved with two Telugu films, one featuring Naga Chaitanya and the other opposite Akhil Akkineni. While the film where Nidhhi is paired with Naga is called Savyasachi, her project with Akhil is yet untitled.

The shooting for the Bollywood film will begin by the end of 2018. "The script is good. We are planning to start shooting from the end of this year or early next year. Right now, I won't be able to talk about it. An official announcement will be made soon," Agerwal said in a statement.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Nidhhi spoke about the two brothers and her experience working with them. Confessing to the fact that she had no idea how to speak in Telugu, Agerwal said Chaitanya aided her through conversations on set so that she may feel less 'lost'. Praising the actor, Nidhhi added that he made sure she was comfortable on the sets and enjoyed her work.

Savyasachi makers have almost completed the shooting schedule except for a song, said Agerwal. The untitled film with Akhil has considerable portions left. The first half of the film has been shot in London while the second is yet to be filmed in Hyderabad. Both films are scheduled to hit theatres in 2018, added the actress.

Updated Date: Sep 08, 2018 11:42 AM