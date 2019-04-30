Nidhhi Agerwal calls DC's Wonder Woman her favourite Avenger, leading to hilarious memes on Twitter

Model and Telugu actress Nidhhi Agerwal recently held an #AskNidhhi Q&A session with her fans on social media. However, things got slightly out of hand when a fan asked Nidhhi who her favourite Avenger was. The actress replied saying, "Wonder Woman."

Wonder Woman is obviously from the rival DC Comics and is not an Avenger. So, this sparked a chain reaction of hilarious posts on Twitter.

In Nidhhi's defence however, in a comic book series titled JLA/Avengers, published between September 2003 and March 2004, there was indeed a crossover between DC Comics' Justice League of America and Marvel's Avengers. But Wonder Woman, who belongs to the DC Universe, would probably not categorise herself as an 'Avenger.'

This obvious (and frankly blasphemous) goof-up immediately garnered plenty of fan reactions on Twitter with many posting hilarious memes in reply. Here are some of the best ones.

Koi baat nahi hota h pic.twitter.com/26oQ6wNjq1 — Royal Fussy (@Fussy_Ca) April 30, 2019

Since when DC did crossover with Marvel & that too with Avengers — M (@beingmithil_) April 29, 2019

Soty2 ka asr hai babu bhaiya — Waz kkr (@WasherSrkian1) April 29, 2019

FFS. Even those who haven't watched it (like me) know the loophole here ‍♂️ — Saurabh (@SteynGun_) April 29, 2019

no its flying jatt — Being Sanket (@satyasanket) April 29, 2019

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2019 17:18:12 IST

