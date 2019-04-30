You are here:

Nidhhi Agerwal calls DC's Wonder Woman her favourite Avenger, leading to hilarious memes on Twitter

FP Staff

Apr 30, 2019 17:18:12 IST

Model and Telugu actress Nidhhi Agerwal recently held an #AskNidhhi Q&A session with her fans on social media. However, things got slightly out of hand when a fan asked Nidhhi who her favourite Avenger was. The actress replied saying, "Wonder Woman."

Wonder Woman is obviously from the rival DC Comics and is not an Avenger. So, this sparked a chain reaction of hilarious posts on Twitter.

In Nidhhi's defence however, in a comic book series titled JLA/Avengers, published between September 2003 and March 2004, there was indeed a crossover between DC Comics' Justice League of America and Marvel's Avengers. But Wonder Woman, who belongs to the DC Universe, would probably not categorise herself as an 'Avenger.'

This obvious (and frankly blasphemous) goof-up immediately garnered plenty of fan reactions on Twitter with many posting hilarious memes in reply. Here are some of the best ones.

