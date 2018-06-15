You are here:

Nicole Kidman's Blossom Films to produce movies, original series for Amazon Prime Video

The Associated Press

Jun,15 2018 10:41:11 IST

Los Angeles: Amazon Studios says it has signed a deal with Nicole Kidman and her production company for TV and movie projects.

Under the "first-look" deal, Amazon and Kidman's Blossom Films will develop original series for Amazon Prime Video and big-screen films. In a statement on Thursday, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke called Kidman "a force of nature" as an actress and a producer.

File image of Nicole Kidman. Twitter

Blossom Films, founded by Kidman and Per Saari, produced the Emmy-winning series Big Little Lies for HBO.

Amazon is striking deals with other prominent Hollywood figures including Get Out filmmaker Jordan Peele.

Another major streaming service, Netflix, has landed top producers Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) and Shonda Rhimes (Scandal).

