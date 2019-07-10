You are here:

Nicole Kidman to executive produce drama series Crime Farm for WarnerMedia's streaming service

Nicole Kidman is all set to executive produce drama series Crime Farm for WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming service.

The show, described as a "psychosexual love story", is based on forensic homicide experts and real-life couple Selma and Richard Eikelenboom, reports Variety.

The couple's marriage thrives on their all-consuming investigations into the depravity of the world's most notorious criminals. As a seminal case upends the paradigm of their relationship, their unique, unconventional and sometimes dangerous arrangement stretches the boundaries of marriage and science to the limit.

The show will be written and executive produced by Janine Sherman Barrois, best known for serving as shworunner on TNT series Claws.

Kidman will executive produce alongside Per Saari under their Blossom Films banner.

No casting for the project has yet been announced.

Kidman's Emmy-winning series Big Little Lies is currently streaming on Hotstar. She was also recently cast in Ryan Murphy's adaptation of The Prom, also starring Meryl Streep, James Corden, Awkwafina and Ariana Grande.

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2019 10:57:32 IST