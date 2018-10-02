Nicole Kidman to be feted with Career Achievement honour at 22nd Hollywood Film Awards on 4 November

Nicole Kidman will receive the Hollywood Career Achievement Award at this year's Hollywood Film Awards (HFA).

According to HFA, the 50-year-old actor is being honoured for her chameleonic performances in movies such as To Die For, playing Virginia Woolf in The Hours, Eyes Wide Shut, Moulin Rouge!, Lion and Dogville, among others.

"With three films coming out before the end of this year, Kidman has already received praise for her transformative performance in Karyn Kusama's Destroyer and in Joel Edgerton's Boy Erased," the statement on the awards official website read.

The Oscar-winning actor is also being recognised for her career-long support of independent filmmakers, particularly women.

"Through her production company, Blossom Films, she has taken this to a new level. Among the many projects she has produced, last year's Big Little Lies was a phenomenon that entered not only the cultural, but the social zeitgeist," the statement further read.

The 22nd annual awards ceremony will take place at Beverly Hilton on 4 November.

Updated Date: Oct 02, 2018 14:40 PM