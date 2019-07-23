Nicole Kidman on Big Little Lies season 3: Would love to do it, but not without same people involved

Nicole Kidman has said she would love Big Little Lies to get a third season run at HBO. Kidman, who both stars in and executive produces the show with co-actor Reese Witherspoon, said the series, however, would not come back without the same team.

"I think we would love to do a season three because there are certainly ideas. But we would not do it without all of the same people involved... even the kids. I'm so glad the show has found its way because there really is nothing on TV with six female leads.

"I don't know where that show is, so to have the support now has been incredible. It's never going to be perfect, but by gosh, it's so great there's six lead roles for women in one show," she told News Corp Australia.

Shailene Woodley also echoed her co-star Kidman's sentiments.

When actor Keleigh Sperry asked Woodley about the show's future on Instagram, she said, "Ha ha ha ha, I hope so."

However, HBO president Casey Bloys recently said Big Little Lies is unlikely to get a third season as accommodating the schedules of leads Kidman, Woodley, Witherspoon, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz would be almost impossible.

The show was initially released for a limited run in 2017, but the positive reception led to the second season in 2019, which concluded recently.

Big Little Lies has eight Emmys and three Golden Globes to its credits.

