Nicole Kidman, Lucas Hedges' upcoming film Boy Erased to release in India on 16 November

Boy Erased, based on on Garrard Conley's memoir of the same name, which records his experience as a homosexual teenager who is forcibly sent to a conversion therapy programme once his sexual orientation is conveyed to his religious parents, will release in Indian cinemas on 16 November, reported Times of India.

Written and directed by Joel Edgerton, the film stars Lucas Hedges as Garrard, whose parents are proud, conservative Christians played by Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe, and cannot come to terms with his sexuality.

Cherry Jones, Flea, Xavier Dolan, Troye Sivan, Joe Alwyn, Emily Hinkler, Jesse LaTourette, David Joseph Craig and Théodore Pellerin also feature in the emotional drama.

In an interview with Deadline, Edgerton had said that his aim was to share Boy Erased with as many people as possible so that it reached the people who still instill faith in the contentious practice of conversion therapy. Talking about the film's narrative, the director added that it also provided an empathetic point of view of the people who run such institutions. "I don’t think people wake up in the morning and go, 'Right, I’m going to mess up some more kids.'" added Edgerton.

Updated Date: Nov 11, 2018 16:42 PM