Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Alison Brie to star in Apple TV+ anthology series Roar

Apple TV+ today announced Roar, an anthology series of "darkly comic feminist fables" with Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Evro, Merrit Wever and Alison Brie.

The show is based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, and has been adapted for TV by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch of GLOW-fame. According to a press release, the show is a "collection of eight, half-hour genre-bending episodes, told from a uniquely female point of view."

This series marks first release by Mensch and Flahive's under their overall deal with Apple.

Kidman will executive produce Per Saari via Blossom Films. Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss will also serve as executive producers. Flahive and Mensch will create, showrun and serve as executive producers. Theresa Park will serve as executive producer for her Per Capita Productions and author Cecelia Ahern will executive produce through Greenlight Go. Roar will be produced for Apple by Endeavor Content.

