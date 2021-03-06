Nicolas Cage confirms marriage to girlfriend Riko Shibata in intimate ceremony in Las Vegas
The duo got married on 16 February in a small ceremony, a date chosen to honour the birthday of Nicholas Cage's late father.
Hollywood star Nicolas Cage and girlfriend Riko Shibata have tied the knot.
The duo got married in Las Vegas on 16 February in a small ceremony, a date chosen to honour the birthday of Cage's late father.
"It's true, and we are very happy," the 57-year-old actor said in a brief statement, obtained by Page Six magazine.
In the photos from the wedding ceremony, Shibata, 26, was seen in a handmade bridal kimono, while Cage was wearing a tuxedo.
This is Cage's fifth marriage following his public split from Erika Kookie after a four-day marriage in March 2019, which also took place in Las Vegas.
The actor, known for movies such as Leaving Las Vegas, Con Air, Adaptation and National Treasure series, was granted a divorce two months later.
Cage's previous high-profile relationships include marriages to Patricia Arquette (1995 to 2001) and Lisa Marie Presley (2002 to 2004).
According to Cage's representative, the couple started dating after they met in Shiga, Japan, over a year ago.
The wedding ceremony was followed by a small reception attended by Cage's ex-wife Alice Kim (2004 to 2016) and their 15-year-old son Kal-El.
Cage also shares son Weston, 30, with actor Christina Fulton.
