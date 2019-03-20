Nicolas Cage, Alain Moussi to share screen space in martial arts alien film Jiu Jitsu

Actor Nicolas Cage is set to feature in upcoming martial arts actioner Jiu Jitsu, reports Indo Asian News Service. The film will be based on the comic book of the same name. The cast includes actor Alain Moussi, who featured in the Kickboxer franchise.

Dimitri Logothetis is set to back the project with Martin Barab. He will also helm Jiu Jitsu from a script that he penned with Jim McGrath.

The film revolves around the ancient order of expert Jiu Jitsu fighters who combat dangerous alien invaders in a battle for Earth every six years. Cage's character teams up with his fellow Jiu Jitsu specialists and Moussi's character to defeat the Brax.

Logothetis has written and directed Kickboxer: Vengeance and Kickboxer: Retaliation, both of which feature Moussi.

Variety quotes Logothetis as saying, "Jiu Jitsu is guaranteed to satisfy the millions of martial arts and science fiction lovers across the globe with world class martial artists and stunt men go-to expert Alain Moussi joining superstar Nicolas Cage for some formidable, no-holds-barred fight sequences set in exotic Burma."

Cage's noted works include ones such as Mom and Dad, 211 and Mandy, along with voice work on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. He will next be seen in Jason Cabell's Running With the Devil, alongside Laurence Fishburne.

