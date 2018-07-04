Nicki Minaj, Quavo release new remix of Ella Mai's summer love jam Boo’d Up

Dubbed as this year’s summer love jam, ‘Boo’d Up’ by R&B singer Ella Mai just got one upped with a feature from Nicki Minaj and Quavo. The 'Anaconda' rapper kicks off her verse with references to the Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, American artist DeJ Loaf, and even her own song 'Super Bass.' Quavo steps in with an auto-tuned verse whereas Nicki keeps it natural and impromptu. She wraps up the new remix by saying: “Babe, can you come and get me?” on a call to Quavo.

Just before the track hit the market, Nicki took to Instagram to tease her followers about the release of her version.

This isn't the first time that Minaj and one-third of Migos are collaborating, they worked together on 'MotorSport' and 'She For Keeps' previously. Also, 'Boo'd Up' has received a remix treatment on two different occasions from Plies and Fetty Wap in the past. Co-produced by DJ Mustard, Ella's single from the third extended play, Ready, the original cracked the top 10 on the Hot 100 and went platinum recently.

6th week in the top 10. blessed. — Ella Mai (@ellamai) July 2, 2018

Watch the song here:

