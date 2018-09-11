Nicki Minaj opens up about New York fashion week brawl with Cardi B: 'Mortifying and humiliating'

Nicki Minaj has finally addressed the fight between her and Cardi B at a New York fashion week party. In a new episode of Beats 1's Queen Radio on Apple Music, she said that she found the incident 'mortifying and humiliating', writes Variety.

Referring to the Cardi's Instagram post, Minaj denied insulting the 'Bodak Yellow' rapper's parenting abilities or making any disparaging remarks about her newborn daughter.

She also addressed Cardi directly in the radio show, though without naming her and said, "You came into my fucking culture. I never had to bang a DJ to play my songs. You call black women roaches. Real bitches never attack a woman. You’re angry and you’re sad. This is not funny. Get this woman some fucking help. This woman’s at the highest point in her career and she’s throwing shoes? Who the fuck is gonna give her an intervention?"

The incident took place at the Harper Bazaar fashion week party on 7 September. In several videos on social media, Cardi can be seen lunging toward Minaj and throwing a shoe at her before the security entourage intervened.

Cardi was escorted from the party and photographed leaving barefoot, with a lump on her forehead. The back of her dress was also torn. According to Variety, the injury was due to Minaj's security guards elbowing Cardi while breaking up the scuffle.

Updated Date: Sep 11, 2018 13:14 PM