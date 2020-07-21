Entertainment

Nicki Minaj announces she is pregnant with first child, shares photos on Instagram

Nicki Minaj wrote on Instagram that she is 'overflowing with excitement and gratitude.'

FP Staff July 21, 2020 08:42:58 IST
Nicki Minaj announces she is pregnant with first child, shares photos on Instagram

Rapper Nicki Minaj on Monday, 20 July, announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

The rapper took to Instagram on Monday to announce she is pregnant, posting photos of herself with a baby bump. One caption simply read: “#Preggers.”

Check out her post here

View this post on Instagram

#Preggers 💛

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

In another post, the 'Chu-Li' singer is seen in a blue wig and another decorated bikini and added white thigh high stockings, as she flaunted her baby bump. Shortly after announcing her baby news, Minaj thanked her fans for the well wishes. "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude," she wrote.

Check out her posts below

View this post on Instagram

And finally, the Virgin Mary by #DavidLaChapelle 🙏

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

According to a TMZ report, Nicki got married to childhood friend Kenneth Petty in 2019. They first dated as teenagers and reunited in 2018.

Minaj even dropped hints about her pregnancy in May, when answering some fan questions she talked about mad cravings, "nausea and peeing nonstop," and even teased a possible baby bump.

As per E!News, Prior to her relationship with Petty, Minaj was in a relationship with Meek Mill. However, the stars called it quits in 2017. Minaj was also previously in a longterm relationship with Safaree Samuels.

Musically, Minaj has also had a winning year, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart twice. Her remix of Doja Cat’s 'Say So' helped Minaj achieve her first-ever No 1 on the Hot 100, despite releasing multiple hits throughout her career. She also reached the top spot with 'Trollz,' her collaboration with 6ix9ine.

(With agency inputs)

Updated Date: July 21, 2020 08:42:58 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Elvis Presley's grandson Benjamin Keough's death officially listed as 'suicide by shotgun wound'
Entertainment

Elvis Presley's grandson Benjamin Keough's death officially listed as 'suicide by shotgun wound'

Benjamin Keough was the son of 52-year-old singer Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough

Katy Perry to headline virtual EDM fest Tomorrowland Around the World; event will take place on 25-26 July
Entertainment

Katy Perry to headline virtual EDM fest Tomorrowland Around the World; event will take place on 25-26 July

Katy Perry is set to perform some of her greatest hits, along with new music from her upcoming album Smile.

Katy Perry debuts title track Smile from fifth studio album; release on 14 August
Entertainment

Katy Perry debuts title track Smile from fifth studio album; release on 14 August

In an earlier post, Katy Perry wrote Smile 'is my journey towards the light - with stories of resilience, hope, and love.'