Nicki Minaj announces she is pregnant with first child, shares photos on Instagram

Nicki Minaj wrote on Instagram that she is 'overflowing with excitement and gratitude.'

Rapper Nicki Minaj on Monday, 20 July, announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

The rapper took to Instagram on Monday to announce she is pregnant, posting photos of herself with a baby bump. One caption simply read: “#Preggers.”

In another post, the 'Chu-Li' singer is seen in a blue wig and another decorated bikini and added white thigh high stockings, as she flaunted her baby bump. Shortly after announcing her baby news, Minaj thanked her fans for the well wishes. "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude," she wrote.

According to a TMZ report, Nicki got married to childhood friend Kenneth Petty in 2019. They first dated as teenagers and reunited in 2018.

Minaj even dropped hints about her pregnancy in May, when answering some fan questions she talked about mad cravings, "nausea and peeing nonstop," and even teased a possible baby bump.

As per E!News, Prior to her relationship with Petty, Minaj was in a relationship with Meek Mill. However, the stars called it quits in 2017. Minaj was also previously in a longterm relationship with Safaree Samuels.

Musically, Minaj has also had a winning year, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart twice. Her remix of Doja Cat’s 'Say So' helped Minaj achieve her first-ever No 1 on the Hot 100, despite releasing multiple hits throughout her career. She also reached the top spot with 'Trollz,' her collaboration with 6ix9ine.

(With agency inputs)