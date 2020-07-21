Nicki Minaj announces she is pregnant with first child, shares photos on Instagram
Nicki Minaj wrote on Instagram that she is 'overflowing with excitement and gratitude.'
Rapper Nicki Minaj on Monday, 20 July, announced that she is pregnant with her first child.
The rapper took to Instagram on Monday to announce she is pregnant, posting photos of herself with a baby bump. One caption simply read: “#Preggers.”
Check out her post here
In another post, the 'Chu-Li' singer is seen in a blue wig and another decorated bikini and added white thigh high stockings, as she flaunted her baby bump. Shortly after announcing her baby news, Minaj thanked her fans for the well wishes. "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude," she wrote.
Check out her posts below
According to a TMZ report, Nicki got married to childhood friend Kenneth Petty in 2019. They first dated as teenagers and reunited in 2018.
Minaj even dropped hints about her pregnancy in May, when answering some fan questions she talked about mad cravings, "nausea and peeing nonstop," and even teased a possible baby bump.
As per E!News, Prior to her relationship with Petty, Minaj was in a relationship with Meek Mill. However, the stars called it quits in 2017. Minaj was also previously in a longterm relationship with Safaree Samuels.
Musically, Minaj has also had a winning year, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart twice. Her remix of Doja Cat’s 'Say So' helped Minaj achieve her first-ever No 1 on the Hot 100, despite releasing multiple hits throughout her career. She also reached the top spot with 'Trollz,' her collaboration with 6ix9ine.
(With agency inputs)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Elvis Presley's grandson Benjamin Keough's death officially listed as 'suicide by shotgun wound'
Benjamin Keough was the son of 52-year-old singer Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough
Katy Perry to headline virtual EDM fest Tomorrowland Around the World; event will take place on 25-26 July
Katy Perry is set to perform some of her greatest hits, along with new music from her upcoming album Smile.
Katy Perry debuts title track Smile from fifth studio album; release on 14 August
In an earlier post, Katy Perry wrote Smile 'is my journey towards the light - with stories of resilience, hope, and love.'