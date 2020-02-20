Nickelodeon to reunite original voice cast members of Spongebob Squarepants for prequel show

Nickelodeon has announced a reunion of the original voice cast of Spongebob Squarepants for a prequel to the show as part of its 2020-21 content slate.

Titled Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years, the CG-animated prequel (13 episodes) will follow 10-year-old SpongeBob during his summer at a sleepaway camp. It is scheduled to premiere in July.

The voice cast includes Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks) and Mr Lawrence (Plankton), all of whom are reprising their iconic roles in this new series. Additionally, Carlos Alazraqui (The Casagrandes) and Kate Higgins (Blaze and the Monster Machines) will join the cast as new characters Nobby and Narlene, narwhal siblings who live in the woods surrounding the camp.

Check out the announcement here

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years is coming this summer! The CG-animated prequel will follow 10-year-old SpongeBob to summer camp & feature the original show's core voice cast https://t.co/pG3XH4JJCX — SpongeBob (@SpongeBob) February 19, 2020

According to Comicbook, In SpongeBob's Under Years, the yellow fritter and his pals spend the summer building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish, and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest, Kamp Koral.

The series will be co-executive produced by Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller.

Nickelodeon also plans to launch extensions of some of its most popular properties. The network intends to debut a live-action TV movie based on its animated series The Loud House. Henry Danger, which is nearing the end of its run, will live on in the new Danger Force, a spin-off series.

According to Variety, the network will produce another 10 episodes of the sketch-comedy show All That, and commit to new seasons of The Casagrandes, Blue’s Clues & You, PAW Patrol, Are You Afraid of the Dark, Blaze and the Monster Machines, Top Elf, and Bubble Guppies.

