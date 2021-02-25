Nickelodeon launches Avatar Studios, eyes to expand The Legend of Korra, Last Airbender universe

The studio's first project is a new animated feature based on the Avatar: The Last Airbender belt.

The creators of Avatar: The Last Airbender stepped away from a planned live-action adaptation project at Netflix last August leaving the series' fans disappointed.

However, Nickelodeon has now announced the formation of a new division called Avatar Studios. The new division will be dedicated to creating more content surrounding The Legend of Korra and Avatar with new original animated content.

As per the official statement, Avatar and Korra original creators, Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino are assigned as co-chief creative officers of Nickelodeon's Avatar Studios. They will be reporting to the President of Nickelodeon Animation, Ramsey Naito. The production of Avatar studios' first project, which is an animated theatrical film, is set to begin soon and the creators are expected to share more information related to it soon.

The launch of Avatar Studios means that the fantastic universe of Avatar: The Last Airbender will expand into new series, short-form content, spin offs, and theatrical films on #ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/NfCsaaI8Bx — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 24, 2021

The studio's content will appear on various platforms like ViacomCBS's subscription on-demand service, on Nickelodeon's own platforms, Paramount+ as well as in theatres, writes The Verge.

For the unversed, The Legend of Korra debuted in 2012 and is set in the Avatar world 70 years after the Last Air Bender. The show aired for four seasons on Nickelodeon.

While Avatar: The Last Airbender debuted in 2005 and ran for three seasons on Nickelodeon. The show even won Peabody and Primetime Emmy awards. After its success, the Avatar series was then adapted into a graphic novel, an M. Night Shyamalan movie and had its own live-action remake on Netflix.