Nick Offerman, Sonoya Mizuno to star in Alex Garland's new sci-fi murder mystery series Devs

The American TV channel FX revealed it has ordered an eight-episode sci-fi murder mystery series called Devs by writer and director Alex Garland.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming TV series will be set at a secretive tech firm in San Francisco. It will star Sonoya Mizuno as Lily Chan, a young software engineer who investigates a secret division of her employer Amaya, a “cutting-edge tech company,” which she believes is responsible for the death of her boyfriend. Parks and Recreation veteran Nick Offerman will play the role of Amaya's CEO, a man seemingly obsessed with his company’s secretive development division.

Garland wrote and directed the 2014 feature film Ex Machina, starring Alicia Vikander, and this year's Annihilation, starring Natalie Portman.

"After reading all eight scripts and hearing Alex’s brilliant vision and commitment to direct all of the episodes, it was an easy decision to order Devs to series," said FX CEO John Landgraf. "Alex is a visionary artist who with his partners has put together a stellar cast."

Devs will also star Jin Ha, Zach Grenier, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny and Alison Pill. It will premiere on FX in 2019.

Updated Date: Aug 05, 2018 11:07 AM