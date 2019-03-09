Nick Jonas wishes Priyanka Chopra on International Women's Day, calls her 'a beacon of light'

American singer Nick Jonas took to social media to mark the International Women's Day by sharing a post for wife actress Priyanka Chopra. While the post was dedicated to the actress, he also took to the opportunity to wish everyone on the special occasion.

Along with the post, Nick shared a picture of Priyanka from one of their many wedding soirees.

"You are a blessed man, my son," read a comment posted by Nick's mother Denise Miller-Jonas. Within just three hours, the post got over 7 lakh likes and counting.

Nick and Priyanka married in December in Jodhpur. The functions were attended by only family members and close friends. The couple also recently teamed up for the Jonas Brothers' latest single, Sucker which was released last week.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in The Sky is Pink, along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film marks her return to Bollywood after almost four years.

Updated Date: Mar 09, 2019 12:42:37 IST