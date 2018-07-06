You are here:

Nick Jonas, Priyanka cycle together; Sonakshi works out with Katrina: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Karishma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor holiday with family in London

Karishma Kapoor posted pictures of herself with superstar sister Kareena Kapoor in London along with the family. They can be seen at a table enjoying together and the caption reads 'Lovely day spent with the family'.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra cycle together

Not only did Nick Jonas visit Mumbai with Priyanka Chopra, he also cycled around town with the actress. The singer can be seen in a number of pictures dressed in all white while riding a bicycle alongside Priyanka Chopra.

Sushant Singh Rajput posts cryptic 'mind hack'

Sushant Singh Rajput, who has a number of interesting projects coming up, posted a cryptic picture on with Sanskrit captions. The actor posted the translation of the Sanskrit verse along with the picture and deleted all other posts on his Instagram and Twitter feed.

Farhan Akhtar enjoys music by Billie Holiday in London

Farhan Akhtar posted an image of Billie Holiday's Lady Sings the Blues vinyl record. The image caption reads 'What a voice to wake up to' with the photograph of a number of vinyl records place beside a vinyl record player.

Shahid Kapoor shares image with daughter Misha Kapoor

Bliss. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jul 4, 2018 at 4:30am PDT

Shahid Kapoor posted an image of himself with his daughter Misha Kapoor and titled the image simply 'Bliss'. The actor is seen with a smile on his face as he looks at his daughter who is in his arms.

Sonakshi Sinha works out with Katrina Kaif

Sonakshi Sinha posted a number of videos of her working out with Katrina Kaif. The post, captioned 'Statutory warning: working out with @katrinakaif and @rezaparkview is hazardous to health (or possibly quite the opposite)', shows the two stars sweat it out on the floor in an intense workout session.

