Nick Jonas poses with Indian fans after his arrival in country for upcoming nuptials with Priyanka Chopra

After Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding, fans are now gearing up for Nick Jonas ans Priyanka Chopra's upcoming nuptials. Jonas touched down in Delhi on 22 November, where Chopra was shooting for Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink. Since then, multiple photos of the popstar with various fans have surfaced online.

Your look so handsome when you are happy @nickjonas ❤❤ Nick is in Delhi now #8Days #NPWeddingCountdown #NickYankaKiShaadi

Another one!! @nickjonas❤ Via @the_crowngirl - It was my pleasure to meet you on board today @nickjonas ♥️ you are such a nice soul and yes damn hot too #NPWeddingCountdown #NickYankaKiShaadi #8Days

According to ANI, the couple have now arrived in Mumbai. They were photographed leaving the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Sunday.

Jonas and Chopra will reportedly marry in two separate ceremonies in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on 2 and 3 December. It was also reported that the American pop star will dance to Chopra's tracks and dedicate a Hindi song his soon-to-be wife.

Updated Date: Nov 25, 2018 14:55 PM