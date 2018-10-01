You are here:

Nick Jonas plays football with MS Dhoni, Aditya Roy Kapur; Neha Dhupia's baby shower: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Gwyneth Paltrow marries Brad Falchuk



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Sep 30, 2018 at 12:55pm PDT

Actress and founder of lifestyle brand Goop, shared a photo of her and husband Brad Falchuk's hands sporting matching gold bands on Instagram. According to People.com, the wedding was attended by Stephen Spielberg and his wife, Robert Downey Jr, Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden, Jerry Seinfeld and Robert Lowe among others.

Lindsay Lohan gets punched in the face

she took it down and i've only seen small clips being posted, so here's the full 10-minute lindsay lohan director's cut (@Criterion better hop on this): https://t.co/tGz2DjEixt — popculturediedin2009 (@pcd2009) September 29, 2018

In a now deleted Instagram live video, actress Lindsay Lohan approaches a homeless refugee family on the streets of Moscow, reports TMZ. Lohan then asks the couple to allow their children to spend the night at a hotel. They eventually get up and try to leave but she tails them and tries to take the children. The mother then attacks the actress, punching her in the face.

Nick Jonas plays football with Aditya Roy Kapur, MS Dhoni

Nick Jonas on Sunday played football with MS Dhoni, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Fiance Priyanka Chopra also shared photographs from the evening on Instagram.

Neha Dhupia's baby shower

View this post on Instagram My baby’s baby shower ... ❤️ @cupiddreams A post shared by Angad Bedi (@angadbedi) on Sep 30, 2018 at 1:52pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

With the glowing gorgeous mama to be @nehadhupia ... @karanjohar @aslisona @kiaraaliaadvani @janhvikapoor #babyshower #love #baby

A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq) on Sep 30, 2018 at 4:18am PDT

View this post on Instagram Through thick and thin ❤️ A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Sep 30, 2018 at 3:49am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Neha Ka baby shower ❤️ Wishing you and @angadbedi tons of love @nehadhupia Kaushal brothers @vickykaushal09 @sunsunnykhez #babyontheway #sunday

A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@psbhumi) on Sep 30, 2018 at 4:33am PDT



On Sunday, soon-to-be parents Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi hosted a baby shower, which was attended by many Bollywood celebrities including Preity Zinta, Huma Qureshi, Soha Ali Khan and Konkana Sharma among others.

Vicky Kaushal on his Bollywood journey

View this post on Instagram

“During college, I decided to interview for an IT job just for the thrill of it. I wanted to experience the ‘nervousness’–wearing a tie & showing your resumé. I already knew that I wasn’t going into that profession, even when I got a job offer. My dad’s an action director & despite his hope that ‘Kaushal parivar ka chirag’ will get a 9-5 job with stability— I announced that I wanted to be an actor. But, I didn’t know struggle like my father had. He went into films to survive. When my mom married him - they lived in a small room, with a chattai & a chair. My father built everything from there. It wasn’t easy - he had to hunt for our next meal. So he made sure to let us know where each piece of furniture came from. That’s why when I told him I wanted to act - he said be sure. Acting as a profession couldn’t be a ‘?’ for me. I needed to put 120% & not have a back up waiting. So I tore up that offer letter from the job & set out for auditions. My 1st one was horrifying. It was for a small role & I realised how far from everything I was. On my way home, I was like ‘Vicky, ab toh tune job letter bhi phaad diya!’ I was afraid, but I literally couldn’t give up. So the next day, I set off to more auditions. I even started theatre & evolved as an actor. I wanted to learn the practicality. Finally Masaan released in 2015. That’s when my dad saw my performance on a big screen. He was so proud- when he got a phone call from a friend - saying ‘Vicky ke papa’ He called me in 10 mins boasting ‘you know what happened? Someone called me Vicky’s dad today!’ So that’s it. The journey from being my father’s son to him being Vicky’s dad was what gave me hope… things were changing. My happiest moment since then was when I 1st bought a car with my own money. When you’re younger, you say things like ‘I’ll have my own Mercedes someday!’ Never knowing when it’ll happen. So I took my mom to the show room & she said - 'you remember when you were younger, you used to point out toy cars in shops? And today you’re making me sit in your car.’ She had teary eyes. That’s the moment I knew that I’ve retained my title as being the ‘Kaushal parivaar ka chirag,’ & I did it on my own terms!"

A post shared by Humans of Bombay (@officialhumansofbombay) on Sep 30, 2018 at 5:00am PDT



In a post for Humans of Bombay, Manmarziyaan actor Vicky Kaushal, who made his big-screen debut with Masaan in 2015, shared his journey to success.

Updated Date: Oct 01, 2018 18:03 PM