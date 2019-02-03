Nick Jonas eyes the role of Batman in DC's upcoming film, offers to replace Ben Affleck as the Caped Crusader

Ben Affleck won't be reprising his role as the Gotham vigilante for the 2021’s The Batman, which will supposedly center around a younger Bruce Wayne. While the film’s casting is still underway, American pop singer Nick Jonas has offered to play the Caped Crusader in the DCEU film.

It all started with Jonas taking to Instagram to express his interest in the role in response to a post by Hypebeast, which read, "The upcoming Matt Reeves-directed The Batman focuses on a younger Bruce Wayne, and will reportedly be casting a new member for the role. It’s slated for a 25 June , 2021 release. Who do you think should play The Dark Knight?”

To this, Nick replied, “First name Nick. Last name Jonas"

Matt Reeves' directed stand-alone Batman film The Batman will hit the screens in summers 2021. The announcement was made by Warner Bros on Wednesday.

Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA vision come to life. https://t.co/GNgyJroMIO — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) January 31, 2019

Affleck was seen as Bruce Wayne in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League. He has portrayed the role of Batman since 2016, prior to that, Christian Bale embodied the superhero in Christopher Nolan’s award-winning trilogy.

Jonas, who got married to global icon Priyanka Chopra in a lavish ceremony on December, 2018, already has few projects in pipeline. His return to the Jumanji franchise was confirmed by Dwayne Johnson in June 2018.

Updated Date: Feb 03, 2019 11:51:09 IST