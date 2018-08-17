Nick Jonas arrives in Mumbai with family; singer to reportedly host engagement party with Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's exit from Bharat and the subsequent cryptic tweet from director Ali Abbas Zafar where he said the actress had taken the decision owing to a 'very very special reason' has started the whirlwind of speculations regarding Priyanka's engagement with Nick Jonas. Now, the singer's family has arrived in Mumbai, with reports stating that the duo would soon be making the alliance official.

The singer along with his family were spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, People Magazine reported. Speculations are rife that the actress and the singer are already engaged and would be hosting an party in India on 18 August, celebrating the same with close family and friends.

While a few days ago, Priyanka Chopra was captured in a video swiftly taking off a ring, an Instagram image posted on Tuesday by actress Raveena Tandon along with Priyanka saw her donning a diamond ring.

It was reported on 27 July by People Magazine that Nick Jonas purchased a diamond ring from Tiffany & Co., for which he had closed down the entire store.

As reported earlier, the singer allegedly got engaged to the actress on her 36th birthday on 18 July. Priyanka and Jonas had made their relationship public earlier in the month of June.

