Nick Cannon defends Kevin Hart by posting old homophobic tweets from Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler

Indo-Asian News Service

December 09, 2018 16:55:36 IST

Los Angeles: Actor-rapper Nick Cannon rose to comedian Kevin Hart's defence by calling out female comedians who had used anti-gay slurs on their own handles.

Kevin Hart (left) with Nick Cannon. Image from Facebook

This comes after Hart stepped down from his appointment as Oscar host following backlash over past homophobic tweets.

Without mentioning Hart's name in any of his tweets, Cannon called out Chelsea Handler, Sarah Silverman and Amy Schumer for using a gay slur in tweets posted between 2010 and 2012, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Then he tweeted a 2010 post from Silverman, replying that he loved the film Wreck It Ralph as Silverman voices the character Vanellope in the movie.

Cannon also embedded a 2012 tweet from comedienne Amy Schumer.

Hart gave up his Oscar host gig on Thursday after refusing an ultimatum given to him by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to apologise for tweets in which he used homophobic slurs, discussed punishing his son for playing with a dollhouse because "that's gay" and insulted someone's appearance as looking like "a gay bill board for AIDS".

In Instagram videos posted on Thursday, Hart said that he had already addressed these tweets in public before, that he had changed and that he refused to discuss them again.

After leaving his Academy post, a role he had long wanted to take on, the comedian later did express regret for his past statements on Twitter, saying: "I sincerely apologise to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past... I'm sorry that I hurt people. I am evolving and want to continue to do so."

Updated Date: Dec 09, 2018 16:55 PM

