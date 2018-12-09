Nick Cannon defends Kevin Hart by posting old homophobic tweets from Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler

Los Angeles: Actor-rapper Nick Cannon rose to comedian Kevin Hart's defence by calling out female comedians who had used anti-gay slurs on their own handles.

This comes after Hart stepped down from his appointment as Oscar host following backlash over past homophobic tweets.

Without mentioning Hart's name in any of his tweets, Cannon called out Chelsea Handler, Sarah Silverman and Amy Schumer for using a gay slur in tweets posted between 2010 and 2012, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Interesting I wonder if there was any backlash here... https://t.co/0TlNvgYeIj — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 8, 2018

Then he tweeted a 2010 post from Silverman, replying that he loved the film Wreck It Ralph as Silverman voices the character Vanellope in the movie.

And I fucking love Wreck it Ralph!!! ‍♂️ https://t.co/6cHA1EQEkg — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 8, 2018

Cannon also embedded a 2012 tweet from comedienne Amy Schumer.

I’m just saying... should we keep going??? https://t.co/1kESA82WqR — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 8, 2018

Hart gave up his Oscar host gig on Thursday after refusing an ultimatum given to him by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to apologise for tweets in which he used homophobic slurs, discussed punishing his son for playing with a dollhouse because "that's gay" and insulted someone's appearance as looking like "a gay bill board for AIDS".

In Instagram videos posted on Thursday, Hart said that he had already addressed these tweets in public before, that he had changed and that he refused to discuss them again.

After leaving his Academy post, a role he had long wanted to take on, the comedian later did express regret for his past statements on Twitter, saying: "I sincerely apologise to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past... I'm sorry that I hurt people. I am evolving and want to continue to do so."

Updated Date: Dec 09, 2018 16:55 PM