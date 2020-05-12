You are here:

Nick Blixky, rising rapper from New York, passes away aged 21 after being fatally shot in Brooklyn, says police

New York: Up-and-coming rapper Nick Blixky was shot and killed in New York City, police said Monday.

The 21-year-old, who was born Nickalus Thompson, was found with gunshot wounds in front of a building in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens neighborhood of Brooklyn at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Blixky's Spotify profile says he started rapping for fun with his crew, Blixky Crew, but decided to take it more seriously and pursue a career in hip hop when fans responded positively to his YouTube videos.

Based in Brooklyn, Nick had a single titled 'Drive The Boat', which has over 2 million views on YouTube, as reported by CNN.

The report adds that the rapper announced on Instagram he was debuting his first-mixed tape, Different Timin, next month, on 3 June, just hours before he was fatally shot.

Police have made no arrests in the shooting.

Below are a few Instagram posts of Nick Blixky.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 12, 2020 08:39:11 IST