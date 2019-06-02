NGK box office collection: Suriya, Rakul Preet, Sai Pallavi's film gets Rs 1 cr on opening day in Chennai

Suriya, Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi's highly anticipated film, NGK hit the theatres on 31 May and has been raking in big numbers ever since. According to trade analysts, the Selvaraghavan-directed film crossed the Rs 1 crore mark on the opening day itself in Chennai, hauling an impressive Rs 1.03 crore.

In the US, the political drama earned $84,000 on the first day. It also became the third-highest opening film in Malaysia on 31 May, following Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Guy Ritchie's live-action remake of Aladdin.

Despite the film being leaked by notorious piracy website TamilRockers hours after its release, the collections of NGK seem to not have been affected.

Breaking : #NGK Day1 Chennai city gross is a fantastic 1.03 CR.. First @Suriya_offl film to have a 1 CR+ opening in Chennai city 👌🔥#NGKFire grand start.. pic.twitter.com/qMf3sNTOPr — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) May 31, 2019

#NGK - $54K for Thursday Premieres.. Partial Gross on Friday - $30K.. Total - $84K.. At the #USA Box office.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 1, 2019

NGK has been released in Tamil, along with a Telugu dubbed version. The political-thriller charts the journey of a man who climbs up the political ladder from the grassroots level and the difficulties he faces to reach the top.

